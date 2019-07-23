Maguire renames its unique resin dryer to spotlight drastically lower energy consumption

Maguire has renamed its vacuum resin dryer for plastics processors to reflect its proven capability to pay for itself through substantial savings in energy costs.

Now called, ULTRA, the dryer uses energy to dry resin at such a lower rate than a comparable new desiccant dryer that Maguire claims the machine is almost free.

The brand will be formally launched at K 2019.

Frank Kavanagh, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Maguire, said: “Since 2013 the experience of customers around the world has demonstrated that the energy saving achieved with our dryers are even greater than originally claimed.”

“While the energy needed to heat polymer to its required temperature is roughly the same for both vacuum and desiccant dryers, we now know that the ULTRA Low Energy Dryer uses much less energy in the next stage, when the heated resin is actually dried.”