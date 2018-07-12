Maguire WXB Blender and Maguire + Syncro Supervisory System release new blender

The new WXB Weigh extrusion blender from Maguire Products provides extrusion control based on batch precision, metering accuracy interfaced with a supervisory system that controls the total production line.

Incorporating a gain-in-weight (GIW) weigh bin and a loss-in-weight (LIW) mix chamber in one machine with a Maguire 4088 controller, the company says it has been proven effective in blown and cast film, sheet, pipe and profile applications.

While the GIW function precisely weighs batch ingredients as they are dosed sequentially into the weigh bin, the LIW mix chamber makes possible accurate metering of the blend into the processing machine and facilitates control of extrusion and haul-off in accordance with process variables.

The 4088 controller is designed for communication with other systems in an Industry 4.0 setting, enabling the WXB blender to interface with the Maguire + Syncro supervisory system.

× Expand Maguire Products WXB Weigh Extrusion Blender

Initially the WXB blender is available in three models, WXB 100 for throughputs of 100-220 lb/hr (50-100 kg/hr), WXB 200 for 220-440 lb/hr (100-200 kg/hr) and WXB 400 for 440-880 lb/hr (200-400 kg/hr).

The Maguire + Syncro brand is the product of a partnership between Maguire and Syncro that began in 2016 with Maguire taking an investment position with Syncro.

Frank Kavanagh, Maguire Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said: “The partnership draws on Maguire’s experience in materials handling and blending systems and Syncro’s extensive range of control systems for extrusion applications. It enables us to provide customers with turnkey control systems for virtually any type of extrusion operation.”

The blenders can be configured for up to twelve ingredients, each with a separate dispenser and Maguire products are available in the UK from Summit Systems.