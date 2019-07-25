Meech’s energy saving air technology reduces waste and boosts production for Paul Norman Plastics

Paul Norman Plastics, a leading provider of plastic injected moulded products, has recently installed a Meech energy saving air curtain to reduce waste and boost production on one of its injection moulding machines.

Due to their size and shape, the Meech air curtains were able to fixed directly onto PNP’s moulding tools, allowing them to be positioned over the mould cavities with minimal separation.

Nigel Brammar, Business Development Manager for PNP, said: “We initially used a simple air blast system to help items detach from the injection mould tool. However, when the moulded items very small and light, they would be pushed off into different directions and wouldn’t fall uniformly into the collecting bins, sometimes missing the bins altogether.”

“Not only did this increase waste and disrupt the production process, the air systems themselves were quite noisy and uneconomical.”

“We were on the lookout for a more efficient solution and that’s where Meech comes in. The efficiency, compact size, and reduced energy consumption ticked all the boxes for us and we were keen to get one installed on to one of our injection moulding machines to test its performance.”

“The design of the air curtains allows ambient air to be sucked into the compressed air flow at ratios of around 25:1, meaning Meech’s air curtains are more economical compared to our previous air blast equipment.”

Iain Cameron, Marketing Director at Meech International, said: “The marked improvement in productivity that PNP has noted since the installation if its first air curtain from Meech is testament to the quality and efficiency of our compressed air technology.”

“We’re delighted with the results they’ve seen and that they are looking to use more of Meech’s air curtains to help with the productivity of other injection moulding tools. We’ve had a very positive two-way relationship with PNP and we look forward to this continuing in the future.”