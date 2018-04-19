Meech launches its highest power pulsed DC controller for anti-static Hyperion series

Meech, a manufacturer of static control systems for the packaging and plastics industries, has announced the latest addition to its Hyperion product family - the 233v4 Pulsed DC Controller. Suitable for use in a wide variety of sectors, the 233v4 enables greater control of the ionisation performance.

David Rogers, Technical Director at Meech International, said: “Uncontrolled static is one of the most common reasons for poor productivity across many sectors, yet it remains an issue that is often overlooked.

"For any static control solution, an ionising bar is a key component - but the controller determines its output and how efficiently it functions – an upgrade to the current 233v3 and 997CM Hyperion controllers, the 233v4 offers ultimate flexibility in the delivery of ionisation. With Meech's Ion Current Monitoring technology and a maximum output voltage of 15kV, it's the most powerful and capable controller in the Hyperion range."

Meech's Ion Current Monitoring (ICM) technology monitors the effectiveness of the ionising equipment. This is supported with integrated LED status signals that alert operators when the attached ioniser needs to be cleaned, preventing unscheduled stoppages and keeping the machine running efficiently.

Meech international, 233v4 Pulsed DC Controller

Output voltage, frequency and balance adjustments can be made through the Hyperion BarMaster Remote Programmer, ensuring the ionisation system is running at the most efficient level relative to its application.

"Meech's Ion Current Monitoring technology allows for constant assessment of the ionisation performance and with the BarMaster Remote Programmer, alterations to output voltage, frequency and balance can be made depending on the substrate, the amount of static detected, or the production environment - for example, sensitive applications are present in cleanroom environments, so this is where voltage adjustment may be essential.”