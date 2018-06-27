Meech supplies Enelkon with IML equipment to improve production and reduce waste

Meech has supplied Enelkon with IML equipment to improve production and reduce its waste.

The Turkish automation company says for its IML solutions that attach to the robots, the business relies on Meech’s static generation technologies, which include the 994CG Generator, 994CG Remote Setpoint Controller and 994 Hydra pinning system.

First installed in 2017, Meech’s technology took the place of Enelkon’s previous IML supplier equipment.

“Our previous provider’s equipment suffered a few difficulties, including technical failure, which had the potential to negatively affect our relationships with customers,” said Neslihan Özercan, Operations Manager at Enelkon.

“We didn’t hesitate to undertake a trial with its 994 IML technology. After seeing some impressive results, we were keen to implement the technology into our automation equipment. In fact, we also changed the design of our robots, mandrels and our static components to fully accommodate the Meech IML system.”

Özzercan added: “Since our investment in their 994 IML equipment, we’ve not experienced any product failures and we’ve noticed that our overall cycle time has decreased, total production has increased and wastage has dropped dramatically due to static failures being reduced to a minimum.”