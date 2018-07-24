Meusburger expands workshop equipment portfolio

× Expand Meusburger innovations in workshop equipment. Credit: Meusburger Meusburger

Meusburger has expanded its range of workshop equipment, with new assembly equipment and surface finishing products, as well as adding to its range of clamping equipment and EDM accessories.

Following on from its launch of E 21311 high temperature O-ring seals in March this year, which were specifically designed for applications with water and operating temperatures up to 180°C, Meusburger has now added a matching new WZB 12112 Countersink for O-rings. This, it says, enables an easy introduction of the required O-ring groove. After the assembly, the O-ring sits closely on the outer diameter, where it can’t fall out. In addition, an optimum position is achieved under pressure from the inside, ensuring optimum tightness and high durability.

Another new product in the range is the V 28100 Assembly tool set for O-rings, which consists of five tools and facilitates the assembly and disassembly of O-ring seals. Whether hitching, positioning, pushing or pulling the O-ring seal - Meusburger says the new set offers “many possibilities.”

For the fast detection and location of leaks in inserts and cavity plates, the company has also launched a quick adapter for Ø 12 mm holes. It can be easily fixed using the cylindrical cooling holes without having to cut an additional thread. Due to the slim design, Meusburger says it is also possible to use it with minimal hole gaps.

For efficient surface finishing, the company has added a powerful GESU 1300 Ultrasonic system with 100 W output, that it says is ideal for fast work on large areas. The amplitude value is adjustable and using various modes of operation and two different handpieces, the device can also be used for fine applications. In addition, a new, universal GDSW 1040 Air angle grinder with interchangeable attachments has been introduced to the range.

Finally, Meusburger’s clamping equipment and EDM accessories range has been expanded with the indroduction of futher electrode holders, HER 1442 and HER 1642. These were, until now, available with groove widths 10, 15 and 20 mm - with the new widths expanding the offering to include 25 and 30 mm. Threading electrodes from copper and tungsten copper are also now available in numerous new thread sizes, and there are also new sizes for the rod electrodes from copper.