Meusburger expands workshop equipment product range

In June, Meusburger expanded its workshop equipment product range with numerous innovations and additions in the machining, EDM accessories and clamping equipment product groups.

Meusburger also added new products for measuring, lifting, and surface finishing.

The new high-performance reamer from carbide (VHM) with TiAlN multi-layer coating ensures maximum performance and process reliability during machining.

Due to the cutting data, the machining times are reduced which leads to a reduction in processing costs.

The high-performance steels are suitable for soft and hardened steels up to 65 HRC and the cooling channels on the shank ensure cooling during machining, especially for through holes.

The new reamers are available for through holes H7 (WZR 102520) as well as finished size (WZR 102522) with the hundredth graduations X.98 to X.02 in diameter range 3 to 12 mm.

Its latest milling cutter for HPC machining with non-uniform pitch and centre cut is characterised especially by the so-called 'chip breaker'.

The interruption at the cutting edge ensures that short chips are produced and thus better chip removal is guaranteed, resulting in an increase in process reliability due to the lower risk of chips getting jammed.

In addition, the milling cutters with a diameter from 6 mm have a reinforced core, creating optimised chip space.

The milling cutter has a larger chip space in the front cutting area which gets smaller and smaller towards the shank. This leads to both better chip removal and more stability in the core of the milling cutter.

Meusburger has also added a new precision vice, which is precision-ground to exact angles on all sides and has knife-edge accuracy, is suitable for horizontal, vertical and lateral milling, grinding, inspection and EDM work.