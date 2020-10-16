Meusburger launches new clamping configurator

Meusburger is now offering an additional service for machine set-up. Now customers can order the plates they need to machine with the fitting holes for the clamping bolts of their zero clamping system.

The company says the introduction of fitting holes for the clamping bolts of a zero clamping system not only is time consuming but also takes up personnel and machine resources that the mould making company needs for their actual core competence, such as introducing the cavity.

With Meusburger’s new service, the customer can skip this step completely, since the fitting holes have already been made into the plate.

Meusburger offers this service for the P standard and P special plates range.

The selection is made using the new, intuitive clamping configurator in the Meusburger shop, which can be accessed via a button in the ‘plates’ product group.

The first step after accessing the clamping configurator is to select one of three clamping types offered: type A for the direct mounting of the clamping bolt via a thread, type B for mounting via a through hole with counterbore tool from the back side or type C for mounting on the machine vice.

Next is the selection of the appropriate manufacturer, system and bolt type of the zero clamping system.

In the next step, the number of bolts as well as the desired distances can be defined by means of the standard hole pattern or individual coordinates.

A zero point shift is also possible and the machining sizes of the fitting holes are already preset - but certain parameters such as thread or counterbore depth can still be changed within defined limits.

The customer can then download the 3D data as usual and request the configured plate or order it immediately.