Meusburger offers top reliability when operating three-plate moulds

Meusburger has released its new E 1817 latch lock, creating an exclusive and cost-effective alternative to existing products on the market, such as round or flat latch locks.

Thanks to its simple mechanical functional principle, the new latch lock offers maximum reliability in the control of three-plate moulds, and also features a compact design as well as low machining effort prior to its installation.

The mould is initially closed, and then opened at the first split line, with a maximum permissible pulling force of 14 kN per latch lock.

The puller inserted in the plate pulls the floating plate to the desired stroke, and this is determined by the position of the cam, which can be easily and precisely adjusted on the spindle within a range from six to 165 mm.

The position is fixed by locking the two cam halves, therefore eliminating the play of the spindle.

As soon as the rocker level makes contact with the cams, the latch arm is steered over the puller and the second split line face is released and can be opened.

The rocker level is DLC coated and therefore extremely wear-resistant.

Thanks to the integrated system compression spring in the latch arm, the lever is brought to the neutral position after each operation.