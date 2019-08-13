Meusburger to release new generation of ejectors for Inclined ejection units

Meusburger has released its new E 3270 Inclined ejection units, offering a cost-effective and ready-to-use alternative to the existing ejectors for inclined ejection units on the market.

The inclined slide unit consists of three parts with a simple functional principle.

A rectangular block for eroding, which is available in different sizes, is machined by wire EDM according to the undercut, which is then mounted into a groove by means of an ejector rod fastened in the ejector set.

The ejector rod slides along the ejector rod guiding unit which is screwed flush to the back of the intermediate or cavity plate.

Thanks to the rectangular design, the guiding unit has an optimal contact surface.

At the same time, static indeterminacy and therefore self-street of the lateral guiding unit can be prevented.

If the ejector set is moved forward, the machined block for eroding slides along the groove and releases the undercut in the plastic part.

The CAD data for the E 3270 Inclined ejection unit is immediately available for download.