MGS invests £530k in biggest machinery yet

MGS Technical Plastics has invested £530,000 in its biggest machine to date, the KraussMaffei KM900.

The dual platen machine with a 900 tonne capacity, will allow the Blackburn-based plastic injection moulding specialist to work with bigger parts.

Replacing the MGS's 800 tonne model, the new purchase is scheduled for delivery in August bringing increased capacity, efficiency and quality levels.

With a short dry cycle time of 2.3 seconds, the KM900 is more efficient than previous equipment.

It is the latest investment in the company's bid to reach £10million annual turnover, following a multimillion relocation to its current headquarters and the firm has invested almost £2million more on property, machinery, staff and training.

"We chose the KM900 as the next piece of our continuous improvement strategy as it will immediately assist our delivery of a large-scale project we are currently undertaking for a tier one automotive supplier,” said Mark Boardman, Quality Manager.

"This addition to our factory gives us extra capacity and a shorter turnaround. The KM900 is ideal for our needs as it helps meet critical lead time challenges, and it also gives us the ability to manufacture larger parts than before."