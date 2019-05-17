Micro-Epsilon launches new 3D non-contact surface inspection system

Micro-Epsilon, a precision sensor manufacturer, has launched a 3D non-contact surface inspection system for defect detection and for inspecting the aesthetic appearance of non-reflecting surfaces such as matt, unpainted, plastic and bare metal.

The new surfaceCONTROL system is based on the principles of deflectometry and fringe projection, which enables even the smallest of surface defects to be recognised reliably, as well as the inspection of surface aesthetics.

The system has been designed for the inspection of diffuse surfaces such as metallic surfaces, such as uncoated, electroplated, EPD, plastic surfaces and ceramics.

The sensor, which is based on the fringe projection principle, scans the surface and generates a 3D point cloud. This point cloud is subsequently evaluated using specially developed tools in order to recognise extremely small defects and discontinuities on the surface.

Sensors with different measuring ranges, areas and resolutions are available to suit any application.

surfaceCONTROL comprises a 3D smart sensor and two optional software packages. The new 3D sensor achieves higher inspection speeds, together with increased measurement accuracy by using a fast projection unit and new cameras. The sensors are available for measurement areas of 290 x 210mm2 up to 570 x 430mm2.

Three different versions of surfaceCONTROL are available. surfaceCONTROL Robotic is for the inspection of large components. By mounting the sensor head to a robot arm.

surfaceCONTROL Mobile, a portable system, is suitable for surface inspection of components in different locations and the surfaceCONTROL Compact is available for the inspection of small test pieces whose dimensions are up to approx. 200mm x 300mm.