Micro-Epsilon to demonstrate inline thermography system at PPMA Total 2019

Micro-Epsilon UK will showcase its moldCONTROL inline thermography system and its latest high performance in-line colour measurement systems, at the Processing & Packaging Machinery Association (PPMA) Total Show in October.

The moldCONTROL inline thermography system detects variations in quality by using a high speed, high resolution infrared thermal imaging camera. It records the entire component in up to six different views and examines it.

The thermoIMAGER TIM thermal imaging camera records the infrared radiation emanating from the mould and visualises it. The temperature distribution provides a quality statement about incorrect temperature control of the mould, malfunction of the tool temperature, visible geometry errors and hidden defects.

On the stand, the demonstration involves the temperature measurement of plastic injection moulded LEGO bricks.

The stand will also feature a demonstration of the colorCONTROL ACS7000, an inline high speed colour measurement system that measures the actual colour of the target by identifying their coordinates in the colour space.

The system can be set up to continually monitor a production process and output the colour measurement via Ethernet, EtherCAT or RS422..

Existing applications include coloured glass, transparent film and sheet production, printing, packaging, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and in the processing of plastics, food, paper, veneer and textiles.