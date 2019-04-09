Micro-Epsilon to introduce its new 3D surface defect inspection system at UKIVA Machine Vision Conference & Exhibition 2019

Precision sensor manufacturer Micro-Epsilon UK will introduce its new 3D non-contact surface inspection system for defect detection and for inspecting the aesthetic appearance of non-reflecting surface at the UKIVA conference in Milton Keynes.

The new surface surfaceCONTROL system from Micro-Epsilon is a turnkey system that enables fast, reliable, 100 per cent surface inspection and can be integrated directly into processing and assembly lines or on robots.

× Expand Wolfram Schmidt

The system is based on the principles of deflectometry and fringe projection, which enables even the smallest of surface defects to be recognised reliably, as well as the inspection of surface aesthetics such as form, shape and waviness.

Usually the defects to be detected are smaller than the manufacturing tolerance of the part, making it a challenge for conventional CAD-based comparison measurement systems to detect them.

surfaceCONTROL is based on patented AI algorithms, developed to detect and quantify the dimensions of surface defects, even to single microns in an inline industrial environment.

Its measurement capability and ease of integration for both offline and inline environments has opened up new opportunities for automated visual inspection, which is not possible with current industrial 3D vision technology.

Applications are being solved in the aerospace and automotive industries, medical parts production, domestic appliances, consumer electronics, and hand held devices.