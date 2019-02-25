MicroPower replaces conventional injection moulding at Yonwoo

Yonwoo, the largest manufacturer of packaging for the cosmetics industry in Korea, is replacing conventional injection moulding machines with machines from the Wittmann Battenfeld MicroPower series, which are specially designed for injection moulding of micro parts.

Yonwoo has ordered 12 MicroPower machines from Wittmann Battenfeld, of which six are already up and running.

The six MicroPower machines have replaced two conventional injection moulding machines on which parts had previously been produced with a 64-cavity mould within a cycle time of 14 seconds.

Thanks to their compact design, the six MicroPower machines take up no more space than the two machines they have replaced, and thanks to their small dimensions, could easily be transported to the seventh floor of the Yonwoo facility, where they stand next to the assembly area for the pumps.

As a result of this, it became possible for Yonwoo to optimise transport distances and to save valuable space in the hall of their ground floor.

A particular benefit for Yonwoo is the weight constancy of only 2mg from one part to the next, which makes it possible to considerably reduce the production and maintenance costs for the moulds, and makes the handling and quality inspection of the parts has also become much easier.

The cycle time is now only eight seconds, and the scrap rate has been reduced to a minimum.

Thanks to the cost savings combined with significantly higher productivity, the investment in the MicroPower machines has paid off in less than a year.