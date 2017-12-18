Milacron expands Quick Delivery Program across the Atlantic for European injection moulders

Milacron has expanded its Quick Delivery Program (QDP) for Injection Moulding Machinery to include the European market, with deliveries in as little as two weeks equalling Milacron’s delivery times in the Americas, an industry leading delivery achievement.

The QDP has been a successful program for Milacron in the Americas since 2015. June, 2017 marked the European launch of QDP and early results have been positive. The quick delivery timelines have allowed numerous customers in both regions to quickly ramp up to meet production crunches and in some cases take delivery of a machine the same month they ordered it.

Shawn Reilley, Milacron’s President of Advanced Plastics Processing Technologies, said: “The Milacron QDP program is one more example of Milacron listening to our customers and helping them get what they want, when they need it. Our QDP stock machines are preconfigured machines with a standard set of widely used options required to support the majority of moulders injection moulding needs. Options such water manifolds, core pull, valve gates, and three-stage air are available when needed, similar to ordering a car for example. Our customers customise the models and with upgrades and additional features with very little impact to delivery timelines. This is a major driver in the success of the program. If our customers choose to upgrade later, our Milacron field service staff can perform upgrades right at the customer’s shop.”

In Europe, Milacron offers its QDP program for following machines completed in two weeks: on the Milacron Elektron EVO All-Electric - QDP Tonnages from 50 to 200 tonnes, and Tie Bar Spacing from 300 x 300 mm to 870 x 830 mm. Milacron’s Elektron uses 60 per cent less energy and 90 per cent less water than hydraulic injection moulding machines, reducing operating costs substantially. Setting the standard for movement repeatability, Elektron’s stroke precision of servo-driven axes is significantly greater than top hydraulic systems.