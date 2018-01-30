Milacron Kortec Connect series offers a gateway to co-injection

Milacron has launched its latest co-injection moulding machine, with a Kortec hot runner and on-demand co-injection engineering support for advanced integration and run off services.

Kortec Connect incorporates a moulder’s existing injection moulding machine using Mold-Masters innovative and proven E-Multi secondary injection unit in combination with a Kortec co-injection hot runner. Milacron has over 30 years of co-injection experience and over 100 systems in the field, 7,000 drops across a variety of market landscapes producing 12 billion parts in 18 countries. No other co-injection technology offering has the same experience.

× Expand Kortec Complete moulding cycle

Steve Morris, President Milacron Systems explained: “We have perfected the plastic industry’s first and only co-injection retrofit offering; the Kortec Connect System from Milacron.”

We’ve combined the 30 plus years of experience from our Kortec co-injection melt delivery technology and used the highly successful Mold-Masters E-Multi secondary injection unit to offer customers a cost-effective entry into the high growth co-injection moulding market. Kortec Connect can be used on any qualified brand of injection moulding machine, it’s totally machine agnostic, provided it has the required performance specifics to mould the parts. The Kortec Connect offering has been used successfully in moulding coffee cups, caps, closures, personal care items, thinwall and medical parts and it can also be added to a PET monolayer system introducing the ability to mould barrier performs at a fraction of the cost while avoiding an investment in a dedicated PET co-injection press.”

Kortec Connect gives co-injection at a lower capital cost with flexibility to move co-injection technology throughout a facility, eliminating the need for a dedicated co-injection work cell.

The Kortec Connect system offers customers Kortec co-injection hot runner designs and combines it with Mold-Masters E-Multi secondary injection unit, allowing moulders a cost-effective entry into co-injection moulding.