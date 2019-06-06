Miles Platts benefits from Starrett AVR300 CNC Vision System

Miles Platts, a leading designer and manufacturer of precision technical mouldings, has chosen Starrett’s AVR300 CNC Vision System to provide accuracy, reliability, and versatility to meet unique measurement requirements.

The AVR300 stood out due to its versatility, as Miles Platts’ capability studies alone demand numerous precise measurement of over 50 parts, so the repeatability and speed of the AVR300 presents a clear return on investment.

Jonathan Fraser, Quality Manager at Miles Platts, said: “The powerful feature of the powerful 3D measuring software allows me to preprogramme the automated measurement of specific parts, giving capability for measurements by shop floor staff without need for training.”

“The AVR300 is everything we needed in one machine. It’s invaluable for ensuring part conformance to meet sector requirements.”