Mitre Plastics continue investments in Sumitomo (SHI) Demag machinery

Mitre Plastics has invested in new machinery from Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, a longstanding supplier to the Stockton-on-Tees firm.

The company says Sumitomo (SHI) Demag has proven itself to offer the right balance of performance, reliability and longevity.

Mitre has purchased six new Sumitomo (SHI) Demag machines in recent years between 50t and 350t, the latest being a 50t Systec Servo.

The relationship between the two companies continues to advance, with Mitre recently placing another order for two more machines for delivery in 2018.

Mitre’s 2018 investment will comprise two turnkey systems featuring two 50t Systec machines, integrated with Sepro robots for the efficient extraction of automotive components from the mould.

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag has also sourced all the peripheral equipment, including conveyor belts and safety guarding.

Mitre Plastic's Neil Breckon left, Michael Breckon centre with Sumitomo (SHI) Demag's Northern Area Sales Manager Ian Jobling

“Mitre Plastics is always looking to improve the visibility and control of the moulding processes and the communication with ancillaries and business software is ever-increasing. To-date, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag has been able to provide solutions that meet all of our needs,” said Michael Breckon, General Manager at Mitre Plastics.

“Our business is built on customer satisfaction and retention and this is how we measure success. To accomplish this, we rely on the support of competent and responsive suppliers; once again Sumitomo (SHI) Demag has performed well over the years, providing a good product and first-rate technical support.”