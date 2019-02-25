Mitschke expands material conveying system

A significant increase in turnover has led to Mitschke revamping its material conveying system, with help from Motan-Colortronic.

The expansion included the material loader, the decentralised and centralised drying systems, and the entire conveying machine used to supply the machine park with material.

× Expand RUEDIGER KISSINGER

Mitschke also decided that the dust created by the highly filled materials needed to be contained and that the future system should be more energy efficient.

The machines are supplied by 12 external silos as well as a twin-design bin bag station designed by Motan-Colortronic.

Mitschke and Motan-Colortronic designed a central drying system with two Luxor A900 dry air generators as well as six Luxorbin drying hoppers with a capacity of 1,800 litres each, which were installed on a specially designed platform.

The new system also included an ETA Plus air volume control, a dew point control unit, and a water cooler for the regeneration air.