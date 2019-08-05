More Arburg customers turn to machine calibration in 2019

Arburg has said that its machine calibration service is becoming increasingly popular, with it being requested and used by an increasing number of customers.

The service has the benefit that a professionally calibrated machine is returned to the manufacturers tolerances and will then operate more reliably with greater confidence of repeatability, producing fewer part non-conformities.

× Expand ARBURG GmbH Co KG

Robin Hambrook, Service Manager for Arburg, said: “Load bearing parts are mechanical and they wear, and electronics parts age and the characteristics change.”

“The purpose of calibration is to bring the machine back to the manufacturer’s original specification so that the setting values you used the day you bought it are still valid one, three, or even ten years later.”

A standard calibration for hydraulic machines will return the oil pump and servo valves to the manufacturers standard, and in addition can also check the stroke transducers.

For electric machines, the service calibrates the clamp and injection force, which are controlled by electric servo motors.

Arburg provides the calibration service in-house and says it is that only supplier capable of carrying out the service properly and to the correct standards on Arburg machines.

Hambrook said: “Third party suppliers may claim to be able to calibrate an Arburg, but they do not have access to the machine computer with our operating system so they simply cannot calibrate effectively.”

“They will not have access to the engineer’s page on the machine in-built programme that s required to carry out the calibration, which can only be accessed using an authorised Arburg engineer’s service access card.”