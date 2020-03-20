MSE look to infrared to overcome system inefficiencies

Mid South Extrusion (MSE) has invested in new technology to improve production efficiency enabling the company to tap into new market sectors.

MSE supplies polythene films for packaging, lamination, construction, and pipe wrapping applications.

Following the recent announcement of the expansion of their current production facilities, MSE are now targeting new markets and customers in the food packaging sector.

MSE was recommended the advanced technology and efficiency of infrared heat as a possibility to increase productivity and improve their operations.

The contacted Southern Heat to act as a sales representative between MSE and its North American distributor, Weco International to give them the help they needed.

Ceramicx designed the full mechanical and electrical system specifications and production drawings.

The company says a key part of our recommendation was that their state-of-the-art machinery should be fitted with arrays of industry standard ceramic, square hollow elements (SFEH). With a flat body, these particular elements have a much shorter heat up time, increased energy efficiency, and have the ability to produce a diffused, radiant output-to-target distance.

“Using our in-house experience and innovation, together with our partnership with Weco, the advancement of infrared heating technology has now allowed Mid South Extrusion to benefit from improved productivity and efficiency across their machines.”

The system is used to preheat polyethylene prior to an embossing operation, as well as improving start-up times, line speed, and was a weight reduction on the installation.

Mike Hengan, Mid South Extrusion, said: “The new IR system provided by Ceramicx was delivered in a timely manner within budget. The pre-heating process improvements to our embossing equipment have increased production and reduced scrap within the extrusion process.”