Negri Bossi launches new NOVA range of injection moulding machines

Negri Bossi has unveiled the latest in its NOVA range of injection moulding machines at the Plast trade show in Milan this week.

The new solution of mid-range machines replaces the Vector range. Available in 700, 850 and 1150 tonnes, the range has injection capacities ranging from 2,010 to 6,107 cm3.One of the key features, the company said at the launch, is a new X-design toggle system that provides "vastly increased" strokes, tie bar distances and platen speeds in a compact footprint.

The range is also equipped with a brand new controller, Motus, a 21.5 inch multi-touch screen with a configurable interface and a user-friendly gesture navigation system, that will eventually be available across the entire range of Negri Bossi machines.

“I’m really pleased with the innovative products that we’re able to produce at Negri Bossi,” said Craig Ward, Negri Bossi Group CEO at the launch.

“Everyone loves the Vector model – they’re difficult to replace – but with the new Nova machines we’re offering even more. The toggle design on these machines is a real selling point and the Motus multi-touch is extremely user-friendly.”

The mid-range Nova machines are being launched in two versions, servo hydraulic, (Nova S) and hybrid (Nova i). To complete the line up, there is also an all-electric edition (Nova e) offered in a 50-350 tonne range already available.

Ward said the launch of Nova would allow the company to expand into new market areas, specifically North America, where it is looking to grow its market share.