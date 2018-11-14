Negri Bossi offers financial incentive on all-electric moulding machines

× Expand NOVA eT all electric machine

Negri Bossi is offering customers a financial contribution towards the cost of purchasing new, all-electric machinery for the remainder of 2018.

Machines purchased for delivery between now and the end of the year will be eligible for a contribution of 10 per cent of the price paid by Negri Bossi.

The company says the financial incentive is to help moulders justify the more expensive price of all-electric machines, which, it says offer more than just low energy consumption.

It says that since the mainstream launch of all-electric models in the early 2000s the technology has moved on "significantly", so that the machines now additionally offer unparalleled levels of accuracy; faster cycle times; higher injection speeds and pressures; low noise levels; and minimal cooling requirements.

UK-based moulder, IVM Ltd, which manufactures small, clear products including polycarbonate optical lenses, light guides and medical items, has recently received its first NOVA eT machine, Negri Bossi’s fourth-generation all-electric machine.

Commenting on performance, IVM’s Managing Director, Ian Davidson, said the level of performance that the new machine offers is “extremely impressive.”

He said: “The original cycle time of a key component has been reduced from 23.5 to 17.8 seconds, and we believe that there are still more savings to find. Hold and cooling phases are obviously fixed, but we now have the ability to eject components ‘on the fly’, combined with significantly faster material injection rates and opening and closing speeds.”

Davidson said that although he welcomed the faster cycle times, the main motive for IVM’s investment was a gain in levels of accuracy and minimising levels of non-conforming product.

“Our six-impression lens tool has been running with a phenomenal 0.01mm variation in mould cushion,” he continued. “We are also able to inject material at much faster rates and with greater levels of control. This has minimised moulding defects such as material flow lines, as well as reduce levels of ‘start up scrap’, as we are achieving optimal processing levels very quickly.”

Negri Bossi is inviting interested customers to view its all-electric model at its showroom in Rugby.