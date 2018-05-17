NEGRI BOSSI to launch NOVA at Plast 2018

NEGRI BOSSI will launch its new platform of NOVA range machines at Plast 2018.

These mid‐range NOVA machines are being launched in two versions, servo hydraulic, NOVA s and hybrid, NOVA i.

Available in 700, 850 and 1150 tonnes, with injection capacities ranging from 2010 to 6107 cm3, the new solution of mid‐range machines replaces the previous Vector range.

The company says the new X‐design toggle system provides increased strokes, tie bar distances and platen speeds and the machines are driven by the latest generation servo motor and pumps, providing higher modularity and offering greater flexibility across the range.

× Expand Plast 2015

The range is also equipped with a new automatic filtered lubrication system in a closed loop, hydraulic control and equipped with a new multi touch screen controller, Motus.

A full electric machine, NOVA e, offered in the range 50 to 350 tonnes will also be shown on the NEGRI BOSSI stand with mould solutions ranging from extreme speed packaging to precision moulding.

Members of the NEGRI BOSSI team will be in HALL 24, stand C121‐D122 at Plast2018.