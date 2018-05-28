Negri Bossi to launch NOVA eT range at PDM 2018

Negri Bossi will launch its NOVA eT all-electric machine range to the UK market at PDM 2018.

An 80 tonne NOVA eT 80 machine will be used to demonstrate the capabilities of the range.

In production will be an eight impression ‘pin carrier’ tool, each highly intricate moulding weighing in at 0.46 grams.

The tool utilises the Kistler MultiFlow automatic hot runner balancing system that regulates the temperature of the individual hot runner tips to ensure that all filling curves are identical.

MultiFlow, an advanced feature of Kistler’s ComoNeo system, provides automatic compensation for batch fluctuations and process disruptions, a key advantage over systems based on melt front detection says Negri Bossi.

The NOVA eT is available in models from 50 to 350 tonnes, with configurable injection units and multi-colour options available with additional injection units being full electric.

Negri Bossi says the machines are designed for maximum reliability and achieve energy savings of up to 80 per cent when compared to conventional hydraulic drive solutions.

“The NOVA eT product is targeted at markets which require the performance that an all- electric solution gives and as such the specifications reflect this,” said Craig Ward, Group CEO.

“The machine is equipped with a new ‘smart flex 2’ locking unit with a different toggle geometry designed to be coupled specifically with electric closing and to have characteristics optimised to its target market.”