Negri Bossi UK shows off machines at open house event

Negri Bossi UK hosted an open house event at its Rugby headquarters at the end of March.

The event focused on the Negri Bossi Nova eT 130, running an eight impression cap tool demonstrating using mould open and core movement in parallel.

The Nova eT is a fully electric machine designed for longevity, and has benefits such as self-lubricating linear bearings, and huge energy savings compared to conventional hydraulic drive solution.

The range, from 50 to 350 tonnes, is equipped with the new TACTUM Multitouch Controller, a user friendly and innovative system with swipe and scroll functions.

Also on display was a Canbio 250 sT, the latest generation of the highly successful and established Canbio series.