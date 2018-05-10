Netstal expands its ELIOS series for thin-walled packaging

Netstal, the Swiss injection moulding machine manufacturer, is expanding the lower end of its ELIOS series with versions featuring clamping forces of 4500 kN and 5500 kN.

The ELIOS 4500 has a stroke of 574 mm and a dry cycle time of 1.5 seconds according to the Euromap norm and the ELIOS 5500 has a dry cycle of 1.7 seconds at a stroke of 644 mm.

Renzo Davatz,Netstal CEO ,said: "Manufacturers of thin-walled packaging know that the shortest cycle times coupled with top availability and quality are the keys to an effective reduction of unit costs. That has been our guiding principle during the development of the entire series."

A dual toothed-rack drive with a highly dynamic, water-cooled servo motor is used for the purely electrical movements.

Two synchronous cylinders, which feature a parallel alignment, assist with building up clamping force and the 5-point dual toggle lever, which is moved via a central crosshead with drive elements acts simultaneously.

ELIOS says, due to the optimised toggle lever geometry, the clamping unit of the series is particularly energy efficient and offers ideal conditions for the recovery of the movement energy.

The kinetic energy generated during braking processes flows into the electric motor of the main drive where it is converted into hydraulic energy and stored, requiring 50 per cent less energy compared to conventional designs.

Extensive equipment options allow custom adaptations for each respective application.

Across the series, customers can select from a total of 33 combinations of clamping force, injection unit and screw diameter.