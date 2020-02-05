NETZSCH enhances product portfolio with rheometers

NETZSCH has announced the expansion of its product portfolio with Kinexus rotational rheometers and Rosand capillary rheometers, formerly manufactured and distributed by Malvern Panalytical.

The addition is expected to drive significant value to NETZSCH’s customers and business by providing comprehensive product and application services.

NETZSCH will continue the manufacturing of all instruments as well as worldwide support of the two rheometer product families.

NETZSCH is also committed to fulfilling all existing contracts with Kinexus and Rosand rheometer users, including the full service range, applications, existing contract offerings, and spare parts availability.

During the transition period, Malvern Panalytical will also provide support to NETZSCH so that the transition will be as smooth as possible for our customers.