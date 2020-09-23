New all-electric Engel machine helps moulder upscale production of medical components

× Expand Engel Edwin Simmonds, Owner, Plasticom

An injection moulding firm based in south west England has been utilising a newly purchased all-electric moulding machine as it upscales production of medical components.

Plasticom Group invested in its fourth Engel injection moulding machine in response to an increase in demand for the rapid production of specialist medical devices.

In particular, it has been supplying components to the household name, high-profile companies associated with the ‘Ventilator Challenge UK’, undertaken earlier this year.

To accompany the newly purchased all-electric at its site in Ashford, Kent, Plasticom’s machine has been paired with an Engel three-axis beam robot to further increase efficiency and accuracy.

Commenting, Sonia Simmonds, Director at Plasticom, said: “From the delivery of the new machine it took us a week to be up and running.

"During this time, we moved a production tool from an existing hydraulic machine to the new one and the Engel service team provided us with support in training for the all-electric technology.”

Nigel Baker, Managing Director at Engel UK added: “We were delighted to be able to support Plasticom in their move to invest in technology to further improve the service they offer to their clients.

“Engel all-electric machines offer continuous repeatable performance with both high precision and volume.

"Many medical component manufacturers partner with Engel to achieve the highest level of cleanliness, precise speed, and energy savings. These are all features that a company involved in medical component moulding like Plasticom find essential.”