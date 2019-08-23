New CMR sensor fires improves burner control and quality

The use of 1MW unit gas burners in plastic production can now be improved with the application of the new Near Infrared Intelligent Sensor Natural Gas sensor from CMR Group.

The sensor, which reduces consumption levels of natural gas-powered burners used for heating, furnaces, and other industrial purposes through the real-time measurement of fuel quality, is directly connected to the gas feeder pipeline, boosting combustion control and providing enhanced quality control and monitoring capabilities.

The sensor is built around smart infrared hardware and data treatment software and features a controller area network communications facility which enables the system to be upgradable without dismantling the sensor for improved performance and retro applications.

Natural gas consumption levels can be further reduced by using the sensor to fine tune and calibrate burners.

Other benefits include lower fuel analysis costs, correct burner performance, stable combustion, and the overall alleviation of time consuming and costly damage to components brought on by inferior or low-grade gas fuels.