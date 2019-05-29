New generation of Colines air bubble lines hit the market

Colines has launched the new generation of its extrusion lines for air bubble film.

The twin screw extruder is not only capable of guaranteeing an effective 20 per cent energy saving, but also enables the user to process resin blends of lower quality, as well as a high quantity of recycled material without compromising on the quality of the film.

Another benefit of the twin screw extruder is that mineral changes can be introduced directly into the extruder, to produce high grammages with significantly reduced production costs.

After a restyling, the bubble forming calendar can make very light films and speeds of up to 120 metres per minute without the need to use casting cylinders and avoiding the ovalisation of the bubble.

The new lines offer the possibility to produce a range of films from 30 to 400 gsm while maintaining the option to install a third lamination unit suitable to laminate special products such as foam.