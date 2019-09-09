New James Heal Extensometer stretches to accommodate testing for rubber sector

James Heal, leading manufacturer of premium quality textile testing instruments and consumables worldwide, is set to position its expertise in the rubber sector for the first time, following the launch of the Extensometer and Titan5e instruments.

Alongside the existing Titan10, these developments mean James Heal can supply both 5kN and 10kN Universal Testing Machines fitted with a long stroke contact extensometer, which will be ideal for manufacturers in the vulcanised rubber and thermoplastic elastomers markets.

The instruments are versatile enough to test a wide range of materials from tyres, conveyor belts, hoses, and bowling balls, to shoes soles, medical catheters, roofing materials, sealing rings, and vehicle tracks.

The long stroke contact extensometer is ideal for strain measurements of elastomeric materials.

The precise design controls the release movement of specimens, to allow for accurate measurements.

Andrew Hemingway, Commercial Director at James Heal, said: “The Titan range presents a multitude of key benefits to manufacturers in the vulcanised rubber and thermoplastic elastomers industry sectors.”

“The Titan Universal Strength Tester already has an impeccable record across a variety of sectors offering up to 10kN capacity to test a diverse range of applications including yarns, fabrics, seams, shoes, ropes, and straps.”

“It is designed for accuracy, efficiency, and ease of use with the outcome of enhancing profitability and customer satisfaction.”

“With the addition of our long stroke contact extensometer this makes it ideal for measuring stress and strain measurements of elastomeric materials, affording the same benefits to customers in this competitive sector, helping them to maintain a competitive edge.”

“At James Heal we are constantly looking at ways to provide added value to our customers by providing innovative solutions that not only help to resolve their most difficult challenges by t also improve the user experience.”

“The launch of our rubber tensile tester perfectly illustrates how our team of specialists is always looking to help additional market sectors to capitalise from our testing solutions.”