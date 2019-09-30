NGR expands product portfolio of cutter-compacter-extruder combinations to include sizes with higher throughput capacities

The NGR C:GRAN series has been extended to machines for outputs of 2,200 kg per hour and over, following the market trend of increasing plastic recycling quantities and modernisation of recycling plants to satisfy the increased demand for high quality rPellets.

The noticeable market dynamics are affecting every area of the recycling value chain, although the material qualities of collected plastics from household collections are stagnating at a fairly low level.

In order to still be able to produce high quality rPellets, manufacturers of sorting plants, washing plants, and recycling machines are therefore even more challenged in the direction of innovation.

Patrick Steinwendner, Product Manager and Marketing Manager at NGR, said: “NGR has a broad portfolio of recycling machines with very different, specialised technologies.”

“We recommend shredder-feeder-extruder combinations, especially for dry industrial waste, but for high moisture mixed plastics for the post-consumer waste stream cutter-compacter-extruder combinations offer advantages.”

Thomas Pichler, Technical Director at NGR, said: “Thanks to the modular design of the NGR systems, we can significantly reduce development times.”

“In this project, we were able to assemble over 80 per cent of the system components from parts that had already been tested in other machines. This is very much in line with our rapidly changing market and customer requirements.”