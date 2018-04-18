Omega Plastics “goes greener” with All Electric Sumitomo (SHI) Demag machinery

Omega Plastics has invested in new Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Machinery in a bid to go greener.

Acoording to Gary Powner, Managing Director at Omega Plastics the company is actively taking steps to ensure energy efficiency and clean manufacturing and believes recent investments in all electric injection moulding machines from Sumitomo (SHI) Demag will help achieve this.

This will be Omega Plastics’ second all electric machine from Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, replacing an older hydraulic machine at its factory in Blyth, one of three facilities the company operates across the North East.

“We have recently invested in clean tech, all electric machinery at our factory in Hartlepool, so this latest investment will go along way towards bringing all of our facilities up to the same high standard,” added Powner.

“At the moment, there is a premium of about 20 per cent to pay compared to that of a hydraulic machine, but when you then subsequently save between 40 per cent and 70 per cent on energy costs, it doesn’t take long to recoup the additional cost and start making further savings.”

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag says it has seen a significant shift in the market over the last three years as its customers move from traditional hydraulic machines to more environmentally friendly alternatives like its Systec ‘Servo’ hydraulic option and the IntElect all-electric machine.

Ian Jobling Area Sales Manager for Sumitomo (SHI) Demag says: “The new 160 Ton IntElect machine that we have supplied to Omega Plastics will ensure the company is prepared for the future.”