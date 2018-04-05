OnePlastics invest further in blow moulding due to OneCan success

OnePlastics has made large scale investments in state-of-the-art blow moulding equipment.

The company says this is due to a large surge in demand for the ‘OneCan’ range of plastic jerrycans and capacity will be further increased when an additional machine and tooling are delivered in Autumn 2018.

A BBM hybrid machine with down- stream automation is the latest machine to be installed at the Straight division in Hull.

One of four blow moulding cells now in production, the continuous extrusion ‘double station’ design provides higher output levels in combination with reduced energy consumption.

Stuart Butler, General Manager of the Hull manufacturing site, said: “We are delighted with the success of the OneCan product range, having gone from initial concept to full capacity in under 18 months.”

Providing up to 50 per cent energy saving compared to hydraulic machines, the BBM machines have electrically actuated mould clamping and carriage movement, reflecting the groups ongoing policy of minimising its carbon footprint.

Key features of the OneCan product range include, a stacking design with interlocking lugs on top and bottom, wide pour neck for easy fill and empty, cap options and HDPE construction.

Other products manufactured include water butts, composters, drainage gullies and the ‘dollies’ used with returnable packaging.