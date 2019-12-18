OnRobot launches compact VGC10 to cater to customer demand

OnRobot, a global leader in robotic end-of-arm tooling, has announced the launch of the VGC10 compact electric vacuum gripper, that addresses customer demand for a small, powerful, and highly configurable gripper for nearly any application.

Based on the design of the award-winning OnRobot VG10 electric vacuum gripper, the compact VGC10 is smaller and lighter, and therefore ideal for confined environments and smaller robot arms, yet offers the same payload of 15kg.

Fully integrated software through OnRobot’s new One System Solution platform makes it quick to deploy and redeploy on any major collaborative or light industry robot arm for greater production flexibility.

Enrico Krog Iversen, CEO of OnRobot, said: “We heard from customers that they loved the features of the VC10 gripper but sometimes needed a more configurable, compact version, so we delivered.”

“The VGC10 is another great example of OnRobot’s mission to be the one-stop-shop for innovative, collaborative end-of-arm tooling that let manufacturers focus on their application rather than the complexities of the robot.”