P3rfect solution for ARBURG with new sales agent in Ireland

ARBURG has appointed Paul Bryan as its sales agent in Ireland.

Bryan has recently formed a new company, P3 Solutions, and, in addition to looking after ARBURG's interests, he will also be representing Isocool products and undertaking consultancy work.

His focus for ARBURG will be on sales of ARBURG machines and associated technologies.

Bryan brings a wealth of experience built up over 30 years in the plastics industry, having worked in various sectors of the market including the multi-component, packaging, medical device, automotive and consumer electronics sectors.