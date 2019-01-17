Patterson & Rothwell invest to maintain highly competitive lead times

by

In December 2018, Patterson & Rothwell took delivery of an additional Agie Charmilles E 600 EDM machine.

The new machine features the latest-generation GF Machining Solutions Intelligent Speed Power Generator (ISPG), a TECFORM module to enhance machining efficiency and reduce unproductive time.

Process control takes a fraction of a second and the high-power generator has maximum output of 140 A.

The purchase was part of a combined £2.5 million investment during 2018 which included injection moulding presses, robotics, software, training, logistic equipment and human resources.

A spokesperson from Patterson & Rothwell, said: “The new Agie is one of the first to be installed in the country and we can spark quicker for longer, more accurately and more efficiently for our customers.”

Tags

by

Staubli Productivity for IM

BP&amp;R Subs

Events Button