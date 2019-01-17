Patterson & Rothwell invest to maintain highly competitive lead times

In December 2018, Patterson & Rothwell took delivery of an additional Agie Charmilles E 600 EDM machine.

The new machine features the latest-generation GF Machining Solutions Intelligent Speed Power Generator (ISPG), a TECFORM module to enhance machining efficiency and reduce unproductive time.

Process control takes a fraction of a second and the high-power generator has maximum output of 140 A.

The purchase was part of a combined £2.5 million investment during 2018 which included injection moulding presses, robotics, software, training, logistic equipment and human resources.

A spokesperson from Patterson & Rothwell, said: “The new Agie is one of the first to be installed in the country and we can spark quicker for longer, more accurately and more efficiently for our customers.”