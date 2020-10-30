Peak Packaging of Ilkeston invest in four new Borche injection moulding machines for the UK

Peak Packaging of Ilkeston have invested in the company’s manufacturing capability with the installation of four new Borche injection moulding machines for the UK and a further two new Borche injection moulding machines installed at the Peak Packaging European, purpose built manufacturing plant, in northern Poland. This included a new Borche twin shot machine.

The injection moulding machines will be used to manufacture the fitments, glands and valves which are an integral part of the IBC liner for filling and discharging liquid product.

All Peak liners and fitments are approved for direct food contact by the Food and Drug Administration body (FDA) and manufactured in food industry clean standards in accordance with the BRCGS packaging standard in which the company has achieved the AA grade standard.

The company says Peak Packaging employ full product traceability which is an important requirement for the industries that the company serves and the firm exports its products and services to all continents.

Simon Emsley, General Manager, said: “We were able to carry out a tool trial at Borche UK before we selected Borche and we are very pleased with the performance of the Borche machines together with the energy saving, equally the service provided during the difficult times of the pandemic has been excellent.”