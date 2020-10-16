IPF Ltd adds newly launched RPS Neo450s stereolithography to 3D printing hardware portfolio

IPF, a plastic machining, fabrication and 3D printing specialist, has invested in RPS’ recently announced Neo450s stereolithography 3D printer.

The company provides services that range from plastic CNC machining and milling, plastic fabrication, 3D printing and offer specialist services such as diffusion bonding.

Early adopters of 3D printing, IPF recognised the time and cost reduction benefits that 3D printing offered and has over the years built up a range of 3D printing technologies.

Identifying a gap to provide prototyping and product design services using stereolithography technology, IPF looked at the Neo450s for the solution.

As the Neo can build parts with greater accuracy and detail resulting in minimal finishing, IPF could see the opportunity to provide their customers with outstanding 3D printed parts in both SD or HD detail, along with passing on any cost and lead time reductions.

Adam Bloomfield, the third-generation family member operating the IPF 3D print services stated “The NEO450s will be a welcome addition to IPF’s already versatile and diverse service. Exceptional part quality and production speed really showed us that RPS has created a solution that would fit perfectly into the IPF family.”

David Storey, Director of RPS said, “We are thrilled that IPF is one of the first within the industry to invest in a Neo450s. With IPF’s impressive experience within the plastics industry, we know that they will utilise the Neo450s technical advantages to provide enhanced 3D printing solutions and applications for their customers”.