PLASgran add Mettler Toledo Calorimeter

PLASgran have bought a Differential Scanning Calorimeter DSC 3+ from Mettler Toledo.

The system, which can measure melting points, glass transition temperatures, oxidative stability and crystallisation rates, amongst other things, is a valuable investigative and analytical tool for the characterisation and understanding of composition and morphology of a wide range of polymers.

Mark Roberts, Managing Director, said: “This system represents the most recent in a comprehensive long-term investment programme, designed to position PLASgran as the foremost recycler of plastics in the UK. Over the last couple of years, we have consistently developed our product range, technical expertise and analytical capabilities. The business will continue to invest in new technologies, both in the laboratory and in manufacturing facilities as we progress towards our goal.”

“DSC is particularly useful in recycling as we are often faced with blends of materials, which can be difficult to use if we don’t have a clear understanding of ratios and content. This can be particularly the case when using Post-Consumer sources, which are difficult to separate fully, yet represent a robust and regular feed stream which can be widely utilised if it is understood properly.”

The £40k investment will be situated in PLASgran’s new Technical Development Centre, opened earlier this year.