Plastic film manufacturer RKW relies on Vecoplan’s shredding technology to recycle its plastic waste

RKW Agri has invested in a shredder from Vecoplan’s V-ECO 1300 series, allowing it to cut costs, optimise its work processes, and increase its production of regenerated material.

RKW Agri uses film waste from its own production and from various production locations within the RKW Group, but the waste was sent directly to a recycling plant, but with the addition of the Vecoplan machine, it is able to use its own regrind.

This means RKW Agri can now generate homogeneous shredded waste, improve its internal processes, and make the regeneration significantly more productive.

Holger Trumpfheller, Head of Maintainence at RKW Agri, said: “We’re going to use the new system to shred all of our film waste and then use for production.”

“After thorough deliberation, we opted for Vecoplan and the V-ECO. We were highly convinced by the design of this shredder.”