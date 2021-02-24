Boston Matthews releases new compact, universal co-extruder

Boston Matthews, an extrusion machinery manufacturer, has announced a new design of compact Universal Co-Extruder.

The BMU has been designed to give the user complete operational flexibility and is capable of operating as a Co-Extruder in horizontal, vertical or user defined set position such as 45-degree angle.

A lightweight, compact but robust construction allows for easy and effortless positioning even within the most demanding production space deprived conditions.

Due to the ease of positioning, the operator/setter can precisely align with the current tooling and existing extruders and other equipment minimising the risk of damage.

In order to save as much valuable production space as possible, footprint has been kept to a minimum and the operator controls are also cantilevered for easy positioning to match the exact operating / production conditions.

AC, direct-drive technology provides precision screw speed holding for the highest quality melt and output performance whilst at the same time ensuring maximum energy efficiency is obtained. Direct-Drive also greatly reduces operational noise, dust and routine maintenance. Any routine maintenance has been designed so that the operator can carry it out without the need for calling on specialised maintenance personnel.