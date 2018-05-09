PolyComp expands compounding technology with new extrusion line

PolyComp has modernised its plant technology for toll and licence compounding, successfully taking a new extrusion line into operation.

The new ZE65x50D Blue Power twin-screw extruder by KraussMaffei Berstorff has been optimised for throughput rates up to 1500 kg/h and is equipped with a corrosion and wear resistant design, a melt pump and a screen changer from Nordson BKG.

Due to the modular system of 4 and 6 D long cylinder units, the ZE65x50D offers a wide range of configurations with optimised cooling and various screw elements.

× Expand The new ZE65x50D BluePower twin-screw extruder by KraussMaffei Berstorff; installed in PolyComp’s production line.

PolyComp says it expects advantages from the increased free screw volume (Da / Di = 1.65) and the torque density of up to 16 Nm/cm3, which increases both the throughput and the energy efficiency, reducing the operating costs.

“We have chosen a KraussMaffei Berstorff line, because our experience with our current three Berstorff production lines has been very positive and simultaneously offers our customers the same compounding technology that they use themselves and as such strengthens their confidence in us,” said Dipl.-Ing. Simone Patermann, Director of Process Engineering and Projects at PolyComp.

“The main advantages for us are also the reduced downtime and increased flexibility thanks to a maintenance-friendly design and shorter transition times, which enables us to offer our customers a wide range of products.”