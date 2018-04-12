Polymer Training and Innovation Centre adds bunting drawer filter magnet

The Polymer Training and Innovation Centre in Telford has added a new drawer filter magnet from Bunting Magnetics to its range of equipment at its plastics manufacturing training facility.

The FF Drawer Filter Magnet attracts and captures fine and coarse magnetically susceptible materials that enter the plastics manufacturing process.

The Polymer Training and Innovation Centre, a technical training and consultancy business owned by City of Wolverhampton College, provides polymer training and consultancy, specialising in injection moulding, blow moulding and extrusion.

× Expand ['Paul Fears', 'Paul Fears'] Bunting FF Grate Magnet A Bunting Magnetics Europe FF Grate Magnet included in a plastics production line at the Polymer Training and Innovation Centre in Telford

The Telford training facility has working production-sized plastics manufacturing equipment for injection moulding, blow moulding, thermoforming, materials handling, and a wide range of ancillary equipment.

“We have great support from the industry and equipment manufacturers such as Bunting. This support means that we can deliver practical training, with a hands-on approach, and that is the best way for our delegates to learn,” explained Andrew Dermody, Technical Trainer.

“Having the Drawer Filter Magnet installed exactly as it would be in a production plant, is an ideal way to show our students best-practice and highlight the importance of metal removal.”

The FF Grate Magnet is bolted onto the bottom flange of a Summit Systems fed hopper and the Magnetic Separator has a transparent front plate enabling operators to see material held within the system or passing through.

Bunting also supplied Drawer Filter Magnets in classrooms and the Polymer Training and Innovation Centre plan to incorporate metal separation as one of the course topics.

“It is great that delegates are able to see, in practice, the importance of having good Magnetic Separation equipment in the plastics process,” said Tom Higginbottom, Bunting’s Sales Engineer.

“Even with virgin raw materials, there is always a small amount of fine ferrous metal contamination and there is always the risk of larger tramp iron that could seriously damage the injection moulding machine.”

The Polymer Training and Innovation Centre is staging the Technivation event at its recently upgraded training facility in Telford, On the 18th April 2018 where visitors can learn about Polymer apprenticeships and funding.