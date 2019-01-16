Promolding combines with Connect 2 Cleanrooms to provide an intelligent cleanroom solution

Promolding has partnered with Connect 2 Cleanrooms to provide an intelligent cleanroom to protect a medical device manufacturing contract that is due to run to 2032.

Over a nine-month period the two collaboratively developed a reliable and intelligent cleanroom solutions, which works in harmony with Promolding’s ENGEL machines and robots.

The cleanroom is now safeguarding a long-term investment, so design features have been optimised to guarantee cleanroom performance for the foreseeable future.

Each machine has one fixed and one actuated HEPA filtered overhead canopy.

The automated, sliding HEPA-lite canopies provide overhead access for tool changes.

These are driven by an actuator with two linear guides, one master and one slave, and these drive the filter system to an open or closed position.

The canopies features effective safety mechanisms, sending infra-red signals across the actuators.

If the signals are interrupted, for instance by the robot or by operative’s hands, the canopy will deactivate movement, preventing any accidents.

The canopies feed into the main cleanroom area, which houses assembly, the plastic welder, and packaging.