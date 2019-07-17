RE-KKUR introduces JCB Hydradig to polymer processing plant

Leading Irish manufacturer of uPVC building products, RE-KKUR, has introduced a JCB 110W Wastemaster wheeled excavator at the in-house plastic recycling facility at its County Fermanagh site.

RE-KKUR opened its new polymer processing plant in 2018 to further improve the efficiency of its recycling processes.

RE-KKUR’s in-house recycling capability enables the company to produce a high-quality product that is made from 99 per cent post-industrial recycled PVC, giving it a distinct commercial advantage.

Waste management companies deliver trailer loads of reclaimed uPVC that has been removed from homes, offices, and other buildings to RE-KKER’s site every day, with the plastic being deposited within a designated drop-off zone before being transferred by the Hydradig to the processing facility.

Here the uPVC is crushed and turned into chips where are then used by RE-KKER within its production units to manufacture a range of building products, most notably render beads employed by plasterers.

Vincent McCoy, Managing Director of RE-KKUR, said: “One of RE-KKUR’s core principles is a commitment to the environment. By using recycled materials in all our PVC products we are able to have a positive impact on our environment.”

“The JCB Hydradig 110W Wastemaster plays a vital role in our in-house recycling process, so it is essential that machine uptime is optimised. We rely on efficient materials handling equipment and thanks to JCB’s outstanding build quality and the exceptional commitment to after-sales support of local dealer, Dennison JCB.”