Record robots demand puts Wittmann's new factories in full flow

Wittmann Group’s robot business has recorded its highest ever sales over 2017, shipping 5000 robots from plants around the world.

After expanding facilities in Mosonmagyaróvár, in Hungary’s North-West, and its Vienna headquarters, the high demand had them running at full capacity.

Rising demand for its automation solutions has also led Wittmann to extend facilities in Nuremberg, Germany and Písek, Czech Republic, for automation and gripper systems. The automation department of the Wittmann Group’s Indian subsidiary was also extended last year.

Over 2017 Wittmann launched two new appliances in the PRIMUS robot series, with PRIMUS 14 and PRIMUS 16. These new robot models have been optimized for standard pick-and-place applications and recommend themselves by their excellent price-performance ratio. Another new model is the W853 pro robot. With its 45 kg payload, it takes up the position between the W843 pro with 35 kg and the W863 pro with 75 kg payload. Its innovative rotating servo axes come with an even more compact design, reducing the mould opening stroke to achieve even shorter parts removal times.