Red Dot Award presented to Arburg for its Gestica control system

Arburg has been presented with the Red Dot Award 2018 for its Gestica control system in the industrial equipment, machinery and automation category.

Following on from the freeformer in 2014, this is the second Arburg product to win this design award.

× Expand ARBURG Screen, Statusbeleuchtung, reddot award 2018 winner

The panel of judges evaluated more than 6,300 entries from 59 countries this year and tested the functionality of the Gestica control system using a simulator to obtain an impression of the system.

Criteria for the award included the degree of innovation, functionality, ergonomics and self-explanatory quality.

Arburg says the "Easyslider" control element can be used to control movements simply and precisely during set-up of the injection moulding machine and display these via colour-variable LED technology.